Maui police officer busted for stealing on the job

A Maui police officer is under investigation for stealing while on duty.

Officer Sonnie Waiohu Jr. has been charged with fourth-degree theft, a petty misdemeanor, after he allegedly stole merchandise from Minit Stop in Lahaina in August.

“Officer Waiohu has been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of both the criminal complaint and internal investigation,” according to the Maui Police Department

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserve