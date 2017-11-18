Woman dies after being hit by car in driveway

Honolulu police confirm a woman died from injuries after a pedestrian accident in Kakaako.

According to police, the 64-year-old woman was walking south on Queen Street Friday morning when she was hit by a car coming out of a driveway.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Saturday morning, police said she died as a result of her injuries.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.