Liliuokalani - Reflections of Our Queen

Her Majesty Queen Liliuokalani (1838-1917)

Queen Liliuokalani, sister to King Kalakaua, royal aunt to beloved Princess Kaiulani, and Hawaii’s last reigning monarch, lives on in the hearts of many Hawaiians and in the memories of a few families who inherited personal stories of Her Majesty.

"Reflections of Our Queen" is a cinematic tapestry full of glimpses into the Queen’s personal and private life.

Focus is on the Queen’s music and lyrics, her published and private writings, and 19th century remembrances by people whose families inherited stories that bring to life a portrait of a woman who was a prolific writer, composer, Hawaii’s last reigning monarch, and an innovative thinker who lived during the Victorian age.

The legacy of Queen Liliuokalani reveals a majestic, creative, and compassionate woman whose sense of her place in the world and her commitment to Hawaiian culture only amplified her delight and devotion to the needs of children. Storytellers reflect the depth of her commitment to the education and welfare of Hawaiian children, many of whom were girls often orphaned and destitute. The Queen's innovative spirit is witnessed in many ways, including her attempt at opening a “Liliuokalani Women’s Savings Bank” but this may have proved to be too much for Victorian sensibilities but she went on to create a women’s lending group, the Queen Liliuokalani Trust, and Liliuokalani Children’s Centers.

The film’s 2017 release honors the Queen during the 100th anniversary of her passing, and acknowledges her place as one of the most significant females figures in the history of our American heritage.

Liliuokalani has come to be universally renowned not only for her more than 180 musical compositions and her stature as the first nationally published female Native Hawaiian author, but also for her intelligence, her faith, her love and compassion for her subjects including those who sought to challenge her.