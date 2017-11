Federal aviation officials are trying to determine how one of the engines on a Hawaiian Airlines jet caught fire while taxing at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Tuesday night.

Flight 875 was making a short trip from Paine Field in Seattle to the larger commuter facility when the Airbus A330's left engine was reported afire upon landing.

Authorities say the plane's own fire extinguishing system was able to put the flames out, with assistance from crews on the ground.

No passengers were onboard the plane at the time. The two pilots who were moving the plane were not injured during the incident.

The plane has been towed to a hangar for further inspection.

This story will be updated.

