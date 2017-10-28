HFD puts out two separate house fires in west Oahu

On Friday, Honolulu Fire Department crews extinguished two separate house fires.

The first fire broke out around 4:50 p.m. at a two-story multiple family townhouse on Makaalo Street in Ewa Beach. The fire was located in the corner of a first floor unit and crews had the flames out within 20 minutes.

Shortly after, just before 5 p.m., another fire broke out at a home on Alelo Street in Waikele. Eight units staffed with 30 personnel responded.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming out of the two-story home's garage. They found the car inside had ignited and crews worked to put out the flames.

The fire was out by 5:20 p.m.

Fire officials say the Waikele fire began when the owner went to start the car. The Ewa Beach fire was determined to have started from a clothes dryer in the laundry room.

In both fires, no one was injured. Damage estimates were not available, though both homes sustained smoke and heat damage.

