Peter Boy's mother to remain a free woman after probation violations

The mother of "Peter Boy" Kema admitted in court Tuesday that she's violated conditions of her parole.

Jaylin Kema violated terms of the deal twice by smoking marijuana.

She reached an agreement with the state earlier this year to avoid more jail time, as part of a manslaughter sentence for her role in the death of her son.

And in court Tuesday, she was re-sentenced to probation.

Under the terms of her probation, she's under strict monitoring.

"She's being treated the same as any other probation person who violates probation for the first time. This is recommended by her probation officer," said her attorney, Brian DeLima. "There was no negotiation we accepted the proposal by her probation officer and the prosecution."

In July, a Hilo judge scolded Kema for failing to check in with her probation officer, changing her phone number without notifying her probation officer and for using marijuana. Kema admitted that she met a friend at a cemetery to purchase the drug.

The judge warned her about the seriousness of her violations.

Kema was granted a supervised release from prison in April after serving just one year behind bars for her role in the death of her 6-year old son Peter Boy Kema back in 1997.

Kema pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2016 as part of a plea arrangement. Her husband, Peter Kema, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The parents admitted to abusing their son for years after the state's Department of Human Services Child Welfare Services returned the child – who had bounced between foster parents because of abuse allegations – to the Kemas.

In 1996, a wound on his arm – the result of a beating – got infected. The wound is believed to have eventually killed him after months of pain and suffering.

