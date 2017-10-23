Former Rainbow Warrior linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams promoted to Denver Broncos 53-man roster

Former Rainbow Warriors linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams has been promoted from the Denver Broncos practice squad to their 53-man roster, according to The Denver Post.
The Broncos promoted Garcia-Williams, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and center/guard Dillon Day from the practice squad. Garcia-Williams will take the place of linebacker Corey Nelson, who suffered a biceps tear during practice last week, according to The Denver Post.
Another #HawaiiFB alum called to an NFL active roster! Congratulations to Jerrol Garcia-Williams at @Broncos!https://t.co/u4Dz8DdISK— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 23, 2017
Garcia-Williams signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. Garcia-Williams (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) played in 45 games (26 starts) for the Warriors, accumulating 222 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries during his collegiate career.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.