Former Rainbow Warrior linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams promoted to Denver Broncos 53-man roster

Former Rainbow Warriors linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams has been promoted from the Denver Broncos practice squad to their 53-man roster, according to The Denver Post.

The Broncos promoted Garcia-Williams, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and center/guard Dillon Day from the practice squad. Garcia-Williams will take the place of linebacker Corey Nelson, who suffered a biceps tear during practice last week, according to The Denver Post.

Another #HawaiiFB alum called to an NFL active roster! Congratulations to Jerrol Garcia-Williams at @Broncos!https://t.co/u4Dz8DdISK — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 23, 2017

Garcia-Williams signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. Garcia-Williams (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) played in 45 games (26 starts) for the Warriors, accumulating 222 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries during his collegiate career.

