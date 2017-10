Herringbone restaurant to reopen after norovirus outbreak

After dozens of people were sickened from the highly contagious norovirus, the Waikiki restaurant connected to the outbreak is set to reopen.

The upscale eatery Herringbone closed earlier this week after 45 people were sickened. Health Department officials confirmed 29 customers and 16 employees were among those who fell ill.

Norovirus is linked to contamination from human feces.

Herringbone voluntarily closed after the strain and refrigeration problems were found. Restaurant management says they cleaned all surfaces of the eatery four times with a bleach solution as recommended by the health department.

"We had some cleaning crews as well as our staff go through everything at least four times along with all our our kitchen wear, appliances and every touchable surface in the restaurant from the floor to the ceiling," restaurant spokesperson Rob Mora said.

Herringbone is set to reopen Sunday evening for dinner.

