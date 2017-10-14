Former Rainbow Warrior receiver Marcus Kemp promoted to Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster

Marcus Kemp is getting a shot to play on Sundays.

Kemp was promoted to the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster Saturday from the practice squad, taking the place of receiver Chris Conley on the roster, who ruptured his achilles.

We placed WR Chris Conley on injured reserve due to Achilles injury. We're elevating WR Marcus Kemp to active roster from practice squad. pic.twitter.com/dYjI5p0nLS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 14, 2017

Conley, 24, has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

Kemp, 22, joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent this earlier this year.

The former University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior was a training camp standout over the summer and performed well during the preseason, tallying six receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Initially, it’s likely Kemp will serve as a depth receiver and special teams player but could find some time on the field on offense over the next few weeks.



