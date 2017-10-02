Heiress Kawananakoa marries longtime partner in quiet ceremony

Heir to Hawaiian royalty Abigail Kawananakoa, 91, and longtime partner Veronica Gail Worth were married Sunday.

The marriage was at the home of former Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Steven Levinson, who presided over the ceremony.

A marriage announcement said the two have been partners for 21 years.

"Both Princess Kawananakoa and Veronica could not be happier to have sanctified their longtime loving relationship and wish to express their deepest appreciation to all close friends and loved ones for their congratulations and best wishes for a long healthy and happy marriage together," the announcement said.

The couple has been embroiled in a probate court dispute over control of Kawananakoa’s assets. The court ordered that Kawananakoa’s trust be managed by her longtime attorney James Wright.

Kawananakoa fired Wright after the court decision, saying that she was capable of managing her own affairs after recovering from an illness.

Wright is seeking a third party to manage the assets while the court determines how to move forward.

