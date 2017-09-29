Men arrested for stealing dozens of solar panels in Waipio

Honolulu police arrested two men on Wednesday for the alleged theft of nearly $7,000 worth of solar panels from a lot in Waipio.

Arrest records indicate Shawn Oga and Sheldon Rivera were taken into custody at an address along Ka Uka Blvd. around 8:30 a.m.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now that police officers were called to a possible theft in progress at the adress early Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they observed an old Handivan driving out of the area.

The officers stopped the van and reportedly discovered 35 solar panels inside. A spokesperson from NRG Direct, which is building a solar farm in the area, confirmed that it was their panels that had been taken.

It's not the first time solar panels have been taken from the farm, which is still under construction, the spokesperson says.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.