Hawaii Kai residents vigilant after string of home break-ins

Residents in Hahaione Valley in Hawaii Kai are being extra vigilant after three homes were burglarized last week.

Rob Scarlett hasn't slept much and is constantly on guard after his house was burglarized last Friday. He says intruders ransacked his home after climbing up to the second floor and entering through an partially opened sliding door.

"You start to feel violated because it's not so much about the stuff. It's about someone coming into your home, where your kids sleep and where your family lives," he said.

Scarlett said. they took his late father's coin collection and some heirloom jewelry.

"That's tough, losing that sentimental connection that you have from generation past," he said.

The burglaries happened Thursday about 3:29 a.m. on Hahaione Street, then Friday at 10:23 a.m. on Kauna Street, and at 10:58 a.m. on Ainapo Street.

HPD says it's following up on leads, but has not made any arrests.

Neighbor Celise Nakakura is making sure to lock up and is using dowel rods to make sure the windows can't open. She's also spreading the word to Hahaione residents through the NextDoor app.

"Nowadays, with people working so often, you don't get to know your neighbors as much so at least I know when I see something at least I can post it," said Nakakura.

Brant Brown, owner of Hapa Landscaping, says his crews reported suspicious activity in the valley last month and are on alert on after last week's rash of burglaries.

"They are in our neighborhoods. They are the clients eyes and ears when they are not home," said Brown.

Several residents contacted Councilman Trevor Ozawa, who has requested a beefed up police presence for the area.

