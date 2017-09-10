Two more names emerge as candidates for HPD's next police chief

As the search for Honolulu's next police chief continues, two more names have emerged as candidates.

Sources confirmed for Hawaii News Now that Gary Yamashiroya and Paul Putzulu are in the running for the position.

Yamashiroya is a former Chicago Police officer who now lives in Hawaii. He was also a finalist in the run for job against former Chief Louis Kealoha, who ended up securing the position.

Putzulu, also a former finalist who lost to Kealoha, served as Interim HPD chief for a short time. That gig ended when the department hired Kealoha full time.

Both have come out of retirement to apply for the position.

Earlier in the week, names of 5 other local contenders were also confirmed.

The last two finalists have not yet been identified.

