Crime in Hawaii last year lowest since record-keeping began

During the first six months of 2015, there were 12 murders, 438 robberies, and nearly 14,000 property crimes on Oahu. The preliminary numbers were included in the FBI’s seminannual Uniform Crime Report released Tuesday.

Keith Kaneshiro was sworn in Monday for his fifth term as city prosecutor, vowing to make his office more accessible to the media and to crack down on crimes against tourists.

The total number of crimes reported across Hawaii in 2016 was the lowest since statewide data collection began more than 40 years ago, according to an annual report released Thursday.

Some 45,805 crimes were reported statewide last year, a rate of 3,206 offenses per 100,000 residents.

That's more than 6 percent below the 2015 report, and 27 percent lower than the crime rate reported in 2007.

“The record low crime statistics in 2016 highlight the outstanding work of law enforcement throughout the State and in all four counties," said Doug Chin, Hawaii's attorney general, in a statement that accompanied the report.

Violent crime rates were down in three of the state's four counties, including a 24-percent year-to-year decrease on Kauai and a 19-percent decrease on Maui. Oahu's violent crime rate fell 2.5-percent; Hawaii County's rose more than 16 percent, though the number of total crimes committed there fell nearly 25 percent.

Property crimes statewide were reported at record lows – 2,965 offenses per 100,000 residents, 28-percent below the rate that was listed in the report ten years ago.

Also reported as record lows were the total crime rate on Kauai, the total crime rate on Maui, and the burglary rate on Oahu.

