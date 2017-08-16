Kahala Hotel pulls environmental assessment for expansion of wedding sites

The Kahala Hotel and Resort is asking permission to use more state land for more weddings.

The Kahala Hotel and Resort is asking permission to use more state land for more weddings.

After community outcry, the Kahala Resort and Hotel has pulled its environmental assessment to expand wedding venue options.

In May, Hawaii News Now reported the luxury resort wanted to use more state land to hold weddings.

That plan made many community members uneasy, fearing beach access would be limited.

In a letter to the Waialae-Kahala Neighborhood Board, hotel General Manager Gerald Glennon says he asked the Board of Land and Natural Resources to formally withdraw its draft Environmental Assessment.

"The Kahala Hotel values its relationship with the community and is committed to developing effective ways of encouraging and welcoming community input," Glennon says in the letter.

It is unclear if the assessment will be resubmitted at a later time.

Glennon is travelling at the moment and was unable to provide further comment.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.