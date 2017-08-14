New report says Hawaii customers are Scrooge-like when it comes to tipping

Hawaii customers are lousy tippers.

That's the conclusion of a new analysis from TIME magazine, using data from the payment processing company Square.

The analysis found that folks in Hawaii are the worst tippers in the United States, with an average gratuity of 14.8 percent.

The customer tip is 15 percent -- but all but two states exceeded that on average.

Massachusetts (15 percent) was the 49th state for worst tips, while California (15.2 percent) rounded out the bottom three.

Nationally, the average tip was 16.4 percent.

The best tippers are in Idaho, where the average tip is 17.4 percent.

Alaska and West Virginia weren't that far behind.

The date from square included tens of thousands of transactions.

