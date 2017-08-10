Resolution to remove controversial sidewalk extensions passes ci - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Resolution to remove controversial sidewalk extensions passes city council

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Calls from Chinatown residents and business owners to remove newly installed curb extensions may soon be answered.

The Honolulu City Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday that would remove eight of the bulbouts on Pauahi Street, between Mauna Kea and Smith Street.

The curb extensions installed were intended to make the area safer for pedestrians, but merchants say it blocks access for customers and emergency vehicles. 

The bulbouts extend the curb about 7 feet into the roadway at four different intersections.

In a previous Hawaii News Now report, the city refused to remove the bulbouts, but was keeping an open mind to modifying them by making them smaller.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly