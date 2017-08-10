Resolution to remove controversial sidewalk extensions passes city council

A pedestrian safety measure in Chinatown is irking area businesses, who say it's hurting their bottom line.

Chinatown merchants irked over extended sidewalks call for immediate removal

Calls from Chinatown residents and business owners to remove newly installed curb extensions may soon be answered.

The Honolulu City Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday that would remove eight of the bulbouts on Pauahi Street, between Mauna Kea and Smith Street.

The curb extensions installed were intended to make the area safer for pedestrians, but merchants say it blocks access for customers and emergency vehicles.

The bulbouts extend the curb about 7 feet into the roadway at four different intersections.

In a previous Hawaii News Now report, the city refused to remove the bulbouts, but was keeping an open mind to modifying them by making them smaller.

