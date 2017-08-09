Bill requiring retrofitting of all high-rises with sprinklers passes first reading

Investigators are leaning toward "accidental" as the cause of the massive highrise fire Friday that killed three.

Mayor introduces bill to require sprinklers in older highrises over 75 feet

Two Hawaii companies that install fire protection systems say they're seeing an increased demand for fire safeguards – safeguards that are now easier to install and more cost effective, thanks to developing technology.

Retrofitting older buildings for fire safety now easier than ever – and more cost effective

When Moon Yun Pellerin's parents bought a 27th-floor apartment in a high-rise overlooking Waikiki about 15 years ago, they didn't realize the wave-shaped building had no fire sprinklers.

Some urge sprinkler mandates across US after Honolulu fire

City lawmakers are taking action to update Honolulu's fire code in light of a devastating and deadly high-rise fire last month.

Honolulu City Council members passed a bill Wednesday afternoon that would require all high-rise buildings to install sprinkler systems.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the Honolulu Fire Department chief both strongly pushed for the bill following the deadly fire at the Marco Polo high-rise last month.

The building was not equipped with fire sprinklers, and fire officials say the damage would have been significantly less if sprinklers were installed.

However, critics of the measure say it will cost too much money to install the sprinklers.

Current law only requires high-rises built after 1975 to be equipped with sprinkler systems.

The measure now heads to committee for discussion.

