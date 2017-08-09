Bill requiring retrofitting of all high-rises with sprinklers pa - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Bill requiring retrofitting of all high-rises with sprinklers passes first reading

City lawmakers are taking action to update Honolulu's fire code in light of a devastating and deadly high-rise fire last month.

Honolulu City Council members passed a bill Wednesday afternoon that would require all high-rise buildings to install sprinkler systems.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the Honolulu Fire Department chief both strongly pushed for the bill following the deadly fire at the Marco Polo high-rise last month.

The building was not equipped with fire sprinklers, and fire officials say the damage would have been significantly less if sprinklers were installed.

However, critics of the measure say it will cost too much money to install the sprinklers.

Current law only requires high-rises built after 1975 to be equipped with sprinkler systems.

The measure now heads to committee for discussion.

