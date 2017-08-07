Rolovich announces Rainbow Warrior captains for 2017 season

Following the Rainbow Warriors ninth practice of fall camp, Nick Rolovich announced that Dru Brown, Trayvon Henderson, Daniel Lewis, and John Waa will serve as the team's captains for the 2017 season.

"Last year I gave the coaches a vote," Nick Rolovich explained. "This year I just did the team. I tallied it. No one else saw it. You can tweak that however you want if you don't like the votes. But, I have some trust in this football team."

Rolovich, who left the decision entirely up to his team, says the captain's race was incredibly close. After tallying the ballots there was a pool of ten players who all received a similar number of votes.

"Trayvon was the top vote-getter," said Rolovich, "Dru Brown wasn't far behind. Then we had this second group of other than those four, I think there's at least six or eight other guys that people really trust on this football team to do the right thing. So, it's nice to have them."

Brown took over as the 'Bows starting quarterback during the 2016 season. As a sophomore he helped Hawaii to their first bowl game in more than half a decade and was named the Hawaii Bowl's most outstanding player for his five-touchdown performance during that game. He heads into the 2017 season as U.H.'s undisputed starter behind center.

Henderson, a senior defensive back, was a Mountain West preseason all-conference honorable mention. The senior was selected as the 'Bows defensive MVP last season. He started all 14 games in 2016. Henderson led U.H. in pass break-ups with seven last year. During his junior campaign he was also ranked second on the U.H. defense in both tackles and interceptions, at 90 and three respectively.

Junior defensive back, Lewis, missed all but one game last season. He registered four tackles against Michigan before suffering a season ending injury. He started 10 games as a sophomore splitting time as a free safety and strong safety.

Hauula native, Waa is one of U.H.'s most experience players along the offensive line this season. Kahuku alum started all 14 games last year at left guard. He appeared in 12 games both as a freshman and a sophomore.

