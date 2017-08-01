State to hold job fair to fill dozens of open positions

The state departments of health and human services will host a job fair at the state Capitol building on Aug. 11 to fill a slew of job openings.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the chamber level.

The public event is free to attendees and will feature several DOH and DHS branches that are hiring clinical psychologists, occupational therapists and social workers among many others.

“We offer a number of rewarding career opportunities in public service,” said Ian Greene, chief of the DOH Human Resources Office Recruitment and Examination. “The work we do is very challenging and powerful. Every day we make a difference in the lives of the people of Hawaii.”

The DOH and DHS are among the largest state departments in Hawaii and employ around 4,700 workers collectively.

“Our team touches Hawaii’s children, families and kupuna in ways that make impacts and could change the trajectories of their lives,” said DHS Director Pankaj Bhanot. “We hope those with experience in the field and a passion for making a difference will join our team.”

DOH job openings include:

Accountant III

Clinical Psychologist

Epidemiological Specialist IV

Hospital Billing Clerk

Human Resources Assistant III & IV

Human Services Professional III, IV and V

Information Technology Band A

Janitor II

Licensed Practical Nurse I and II, Hospital & Mental Health

Mental Health Supervisor II

Occupational Therapist III

Office Assistant II & III

Para-Medical Assistant (Entry Level)

Planner V

Program Specialist IV-VI

Psychiatrist III, Inpatient, Outpatient

Public Health Administrative Officer

Registered Nurse III and IV

Research Statistician

Secretary II and III

Social Worker IV

DHS job openings include:

Assistant Chief Financial Officer (exempt)

Chief Housing Planner (exempt)

Eligibility Worker I, IV and V

Housing Contract Specialist (exempt)

Housing Compliance and Evaluation Specialist (exempt)

Human Resources Assistant IV

Human Services Professional II and III (Human Services/CWSB-Intake Unit, Shiftwork)

Human Services Professional III and IV (Health and Human Services)

Human Services Professional IV (Intake and Crisis Response Team)

Office Assistant III

Plumber I

Project Engineer (exempt)

Property Management and Maintenance Services Branch Chief (exempt)

Property Management Specialist (exempt)

Public Housing Specialist I

Public Housing Supervisor III, IV and V

Social Service Aid III and Social Service Assistant IV

Social Worker III (Human Services/CWSB-Intake Unit, Shiftwork)

Social Worker III and IV (Health and Human Services)

Social Worker IV (Intake and Crisis Response Team)

Stores Clerk II (89-day hire)

Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist III and IV

For job openings in other departments, visit the state’s website.

