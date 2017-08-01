State to hold job fair to fill dozens of open positions

The state departments of health and human services will host a job fair at the state Capitol building on Aug. 11 to fill a slew of job openings.
The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the chamber level.
The public event is free to attendees and will feature several DOH and DHS branches that are hiring clinical psychologists, occupational therapists and social workers among many others.
“We offer a number of rewarding career opportunities in public service,” said Ian Greene, chief of the DOH Human Resources Office Recruitment and Examination. “The work we do is very challenging and powerful. Every day we make a difference in the lives of the people of Hawaii.”
The DOH and DHS are among the largest state departments in Hawaii and employ around 4,700 workers collectively.
“Our team touches Hawaii’s children, families and kupuna in ways that make impacts and could change the trajectories of their lives,” said DHS Director Pankaj Bhanot. “We hope those with experience in the field and a passion for making a difference will join our team.”
DOH job openings include:
DHS job openings include:
For job openings in other departments, visit the state’s website.
