State to hold job fair to fill dozens of open positions - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

State to hold job fair to fill dozens of open positions

By Lillian Donahue, Digital Content Intern
Connect
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file) (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The state departments of health and human services will host a job fair at the state Capitol building on Aug. 11 to fill a slew of job openings.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the chamber level.

The public event is free to attendees and will feature several DOH and DHS branches that are hiring clinical psychologists, occupational therapists and social workers among many others.

“We offer a number of rewarding career opportunities in public service,” said Ian Greene, chief of the DOH Human Resources Office Recruitment and Examination. “The work we do is very challenging and powerful. Every day we make a difference in the lives of the people of Hawaii.”

The DOH and DHS are among the largest state departments in Hawaii and employ around 4,700 workers collectively.

“Our team touches Hawaii’s children, families and kupuna in ways that make impacts and could change the trajectories of their lives,” said DHS Director Pankaj Bhanot. “We hope those with experience in the field and a passion for making a difference will join our team.”

DOH job openings include:

  •       Accountant III
  •       Clinical Psychologist
  •       Epidemiological Specialist IV
  •       Hospital Billing Clerk
  •       Human Resources Assistant III & IV
  •       Human Services Professional III, IV and V
  •       Information Technology Band A
  •       Janitor II
  •       Licensed Practical Nurse I and II, Hospital & Mental Health
  •       Mental Health Supervisor II
  •       Occupational Therapist III
  •       Office Assistant II & III
  •       Para-Medical Assistant (Entry Level)
  •       Planner V
  •       Program Specialist IV-VI
  •       Psychiatrist III, Inpatient, Outpatient
  •       Public Health Administrative Officer
  •       Registered Nurse III and IV
  •       Research Statistician
  •       Secretary II and III
  •       Social Worker IV

DHS job openings include:

  •       Assistant Chief Financial Officer (exempt)
  •       Chief Housing Planner (exempt)
  •       Eligibility Worker I, IV and V
  •       Housing Contract Specialist (exempt)
  •       Housing Compliance and Evaluation Specialist (exempt)
  •       Human Resources Assistant IV
  •       Human Services Professional II and III (Human Services/CWSB-Intake Unit, Shiftwork)
  •       Human Services Professional III and IV (Health and Human Services)
  •       Human Services Professional IV (Intake and Crisis Response Team)
  •       Office Assistant III
  •       Plumber I
  •       Project Engineer (exempt)
  •       Property Management and Maintenance Services Branch Chief (exempt)
  •       Property Management Specialist (exempt)
  •       Public Housing Specialist I
  •       Public Housing Supervisor III, IV and V
  •       Social Service Aid III and Social Service Assistant IV
  •       Social Worker III (Human Services/CWSB-Intake Unit, Shiftwork)
  •       Social Worker III and IV (Health and Human Services)
  •       Social Worker IV (Intake and Crisis Response Team)
  •       Stores Clerk II (89-day hire)
  •       Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist  III and IV

For job openings in other departments, visit the state’s website.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly