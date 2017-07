Police gear is missing after HPD sources say a theft happened from an officer's car earlier this week.

Sources say a Honolulu Police Sergeant's AR-15 semi-automatic rifle was stolen from a subsidized police vehicle.

The theft happened sometime Tuesday night in Hawaii Kai.

Other items were also taken, but details are limited.

The suspect or suspects remain at-large.

A theft an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle case has been opened.

