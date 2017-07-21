3 killed in single-car crash in Ewa Beach

Three people were killed in a fiery, single-car crash in Ewa Beach on Thursday evening.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. on Farrington Highway near Kahi Mohala. Police said the highway is closed in the area.

The initial call for the crash was for an overturned vehicle on fire. Paramedics said the three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Details of the crash weren't immediately available.

Farrington Hwy is closed between Kahi Mohala and Queen's Medical Center West due to a motor vehicle collision. — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) July 21, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.