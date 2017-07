Police are investigating an armed robbery in Mapunapuna in which several shots were fired.

There was no immediate report on injuries, and two suspects are at large.

Police said the incident happened about 11:45 a.m. on Awaawaloa Street when two men entered a business, displayed a firearm and then fired off shots.

One of the suspects was described as being in his 30, with sunglasses, and a black shirt and shorts.

The second suspect was wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt. The two fled in a vehicle.

There were gaming machines in the establishment, police said, but it's unclear how many people were inside.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

