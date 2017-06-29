Campbell High installs innovative, sustainable sun shade to cool classrooms

As a part of a statewide heat-relief initiative, Campbell High School installed an innovative shade canopy Thursday that is as practical as it is pretty.

The design uses multiple canvases mounted at different angles to direct wind downward while still allowing heat to escape.

The canopy provides shade and promotes circulation for the O Building courtyard and reduces heat retention, ultimately cooling the surrounding classrooms.

Over the last three years, the state Department of Education has worked with schools to cool classrooms thorough its Heat Abatement Program.

Last year, Gov. David Ige signed Act 47 which gave $100 million to fund cooling measures for Hawaii’s educational facilities.

Campbell High, the state's largest public school, ranks third on the department’s heat abatement priority list.

The school has implemented a series of improvements such as solar AC and battery units, tinted windows and covered walkways.

“We have seen a positive change in the campus culture because of these facility improvements,” said Campbell Principal Jon Henry Lee. “We look forward to seeing the excitement of our students and staff when they return in August.”

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.