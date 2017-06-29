Check it out: Massive American flag lights up Kaneohe condo

This July Fourth, lots of folks are putting out American flags to show their patriotism.

But one condo went much further.

An American flag now adorns the side of the Haiku Hale condominium in Kaneohe -- and it was created entirely from lights.

Haiku Hale Directors Kate Arizo and Dana Smith applied the color to the LED lights. They were then manually and single-handedly replaced by Haiku Hale Secretary Ross Kawamoto. The detailed patching and painting was done by Vice President Francis McCabe.

How many people does it take to create Hawaii’s biggest American flag? Six under the direction of President Wayne Asam Sr. and Jo Ann Sivils, senior management executive for Hawaiiana Management Company.

The condo's board of directors came up with the idea and teamwork brought it to life.

