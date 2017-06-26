Apparent vehicle fire sparks brush burn in area near Hawaii Island highway

Firefighters on Hawaii Island on Monday afternoon reponded to a brush fire on the Mamalahoa Highway that started around 3 p.m..

Witnesses say the brush fire was sparked when a large truck burst into flames on the shoulder lane of the highway.

Police shut the highway down in both directions between Paauilo and Ookala near the 32-mile marker. Authorities have since reopened a single contraflow lane to traffic.

The size of the fire is unknown, but police are asking drivers to steer clear of the area.

