Say it ain't so: Philadelphia bests Honolulu on ranking of top spots for US vacations

In a list of best places to visit in the United States, you'd expect Honolulu to be pretty high on the list.

What you might not expect is Philadelphia to beat Honolulu and Maui in the ranking.

But that's exactly what happened in the latest U.S. News & World Report listing, an annual guide to must-see U.S. vacation spots.

New York City topped the list, while Philadelphia took the no. 2 spot.

Honolulu, Maui and San Francisco rounded out the top five.

Take what you will from the rankings, but Philadelphia was definitely taking the list to heart.

"Move aside Hawaii," PennLive wrote. "If you're vacationing in the United States, make Philadelphia your destination."

U.S. News points to the City of Brotherly Love's historic spots, its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage City and its excellent dining options for its high ranking on the list.

But don't let it go to your head, Philadelphia: U.S. News & World Report points out that Honolulu also ranked no. 1 for best beaches in the US, no. 3 for best beaches in the world, and no. 3 for best family beach vacations.

Take that, Philadelphia.

