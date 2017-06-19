Jogger was 'scared for his life' after dogs attacked him near homeless camp

A morning jog took a terrifying turn last week after a man was attacked by a group of dogs from a homeless camp.

The attack happened Thursday morning on a walking path near the Nimitz viaduct, where there have already been several reports of dog attacks.

"I was scared for my life. That was the most scared I've been," said Michael Magpayo. "There's about five bite marks on my thigh and they're pretty deep. I also have a couple punctures on my ankle."

The 28-year old jogger said he spotted two of the dogs on the pathway near the entrance of the homeless encampment. He said the animals appeared to be friendly, so he slowly walked past them.

Magpayo thought he was in the clear, when four more dogs came out. He said that's when they became aggressive.

"They started snapping at my leg so I kicked out my leg and one of them was locked down on my thigh and just screamed out. There was no way I could've stopped them from attacking me," Magpayo said.

Magpayo said that fortunately the owner came out and called the dogs back. He called 911 and was treated by first responders. He said he's thankful he decided to leave his children at home that morning.

"Normally I have one of those jogger strollers that I take two of my kids and we run along Nimitz because its shaded," he said.

Honolulu police say the owner was cited for failing to control a dangerous dog -- a misdemeanor with penalties of up to $2,000 and 30 days in jail -- but the dogs are still there.

The Humane Society of Hawaii says it has given several citations for dog bites there before, but by law it can't just take the animals.

Magpayo said he plans on pressing charges against the owner.

"I'm hoping they do follow up because I don't want that to happen to anyone else again," Magpayo said.

