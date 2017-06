East bound traffic is slow going as Board of Water Supply crews work to fix a broken water main on Kalanianaole Highway.

BWS, HPD officials say the far right and center lane of the highway is closed as crews remain on scene.

The 24-inch main broke around 10:50 p.m. Friday. At one point, 31 customers were without water.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. Officials suggest using Laukahi Street to turn right onto Analii Street to avoid the break site.

The damaged water line was installed in 1946.

Repairs are expected to last through the weekend.

This story will be updated.

