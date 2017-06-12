Homelessness, housing among topics Mayor Caldwell will discuss in DC

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell arrived in Washington, D.C. Monday for a series of meetings.

Mayor Caldwell’s agenda includes meeting with federal house officials and Hawaii’s Congressional delegation. Also on the list — the national committee on homelessness.

Mayor Caldwell will attend the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii’s fourth annual Hawaii on the Hill -- an event showcasing the state’s industries and business to Capitol Hill policymakers -- and will serve as the honorary chair for the City and County of Honolulu.

In addition, he will join officials in a Capitol Hill policy summit, meet with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers representatives.

During a four-day time span, Mayor Caldwell will also address the housing and homelessness issues within the state. He will meet with the executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council of Homelessness and officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mayor Caldwell is scheduled to return Thursday, June 15. Until his return, Managing Director Roy Amemiya, Jr. will serve as acting mayor per the city charter.

