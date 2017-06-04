Car ignites near gas station after early morning Ewa accident

Honolulu firefighters responded to a car fire on Ft. Weaver Road early Sunday morning.

A two-vehicle accident led to one car crashing into a utility pole. One of the cars ignited following the accident.

Viewer images sent to Hawaii News Now show the car fully engulfed in flames on the road next to an Aloha Gas Station.

Officials said the call came in around 2 a.m. Fourteen personnel responded and extinguished the fire.

There were no reports of serious injuries. It is unclear what caused the accident.

