4 of Oahu's nine AT&T stores closed Saturday as workers go on three-day strike

AT&T workers in Hawaii continued their three-day strike on Saturday to fight for better wages and benefits.

Organizers said four of Oahu's nine AT&T retail stores were forced to close, as dozens walked the picket lines in Pearl City.

"We do so much for this company and earn so much for this company and yet we get paid nickles and dimes," said Chantee Diamond.

There are about 200 AT&T workers in the islands protesting with nearly 40,000 others across the nation.

Employees want affordable benefits, fair scheduling and the company to stop outsourcing jobs.

According to Communications Workers of America, which AT&T workers are members of, AT&T Mobility has outsourced 60 percent of its retail stores to low-wage third parties.

"I understand they're trying get it cheaper and all but come on now, think about us, the front line people that actually deal with the customers who make you guys the money," said Brandon Enos who works at the AT&T branch in Kapolei.

Union leaders said they've been trying to bargain in good faith with AT&T executives, but have only been met with delays and excuses.

"I'm a single mom and one thing that's increasing is what we have to pay for medical so times are difficult," said Melinda Cruz.

AT&T responded, saying the company is offering generous terms, including annual wage and pension increases. The company also expressed confidence that it would be able to resolve the issue.

“A strike is in no one’s best interest, and it’s baffling as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms in which our employees in these contracts – some of whom average from $115,000 to $148,000 in total compensation – will be better off financially,” said Marty Richter, of AT&T Corporate Communications, in a statement to Hawaii News Now.

"Hopefully this whole thing gets resolved," Enos said. "We all have families to feed, we're not getting paid right now and we're out here for the hope of a better future for not only us as workers, but our family and all the brothers and sisters on the mainland that are striking as well."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.