Trial of company executive tied to a fatal 2011 bunker blast to begin

The State has completed its investigation into the Waikele bunker explosion that killed five employees of Donaldson Enterprises, Inc.

In the nearly two years since a blast ripped through a Waikele storage bunker and killed five men, many remembrances have been left at the site. On Sunday, the day before the second anniversary of the explosion, the family of one of the men came to leave more flowers in tribute.

In the nearly two years since a blast ripped through a Waikele storage bunker and killed five men, many remembrances have been left at the site. On Sunday, the day before the second anniversary of the

Family marks second anniversary of fatal Waikele bunker explosion

Family marks second anniversary of fatal Waikele bunker explosion

The trial of a company executive tied to a 2011 fatal Waikele bunker blast is set to begin Tuesday.

Donaldson Enterprises used the storage bunker to dispose of illegal fireworks seized by federal authorities. Authorities say Charles Donaldson, Director of Operations for the company, allowed workers to dismantle fireworks in the bunker without proper permits.

Five employees were killed in the blast.

A federal safety report found that the explosion was likely triggered when a heat source caused by shock or friction ignited some pyrotechnic powder.

Another man accused in the case, Donaldson Enterprises project manager Carlton Finley, agreed to a plea deal in April.

Finley will be sentenced next month.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.