Maui beach park notice tells homeless community to vacate

PAIA, Hawaii (AP) - A notice has been posted in Baldwin Beach Park informing the homeless community they have until May 23 to vacate the area.

The Maui News reported Thursday that a community of more than 100 people has gathered in the woods just beyond the east end of the beach park, which is near the town of Paia on Maui.

County spokesman Rod Antone says complaints from beachgoers have been coming in steadily all year. He called the community a public health and safety issue.

He says trash, theft and harassment have all been reported by beachgoers.

Antone says the Department of Housing and Human Concerns has been working with homeless people at the park and will continue to send in counselors and other service providers over the next few weeks.

