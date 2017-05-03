WCCC inmates convert shipping containers to homes for final college project

Seven women from Oahu's Women's Community Correctional Center received college certificates after completing studies in a facility maintenance and green construction program Tuesday.

The women were honored with Windward Community College's certificates of professional development in a special graduation ceremony at WCCC.

For their final project, the women developed container homes, where shipping containers were converted in to functioning living spaces.

The women worked for 18 weeks through training and lessons to understand basic construction skills.

“Watching them as they worked with complicated electrical schematics to figure out how to wire a building, hit a switch, and light up a room makes the weeks of work all worth it,” Michael Moser, Windward Community College Director of Career and Community Education said.

The graduation signifies a step in the right direction for the women.

“WCCC administration strives to create positive change in inmates,” WCCC Warden Eric Tanaka said. They now have skills to get a legitimate job, improve their options, and change the course of their lives.”

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.