FBI, Army investigating death of infant at Schofield Barracks

The Army and FBI are looking into the death of a 2-month old boy who died after suffering severe head injuries.

According to sources, the boy was taken to Wahiawa General Hospital on Jan. 29. He was later taken to Tripler Army Medical Center.

The Army confirms the boy was taken off of life support on Feb. 1, and died that afternoon.

Sources say the child's parents are considered persons of interest. One is a Schofield Barracks soldier, the other is a civilian.

