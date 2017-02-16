Help wanted: New chief for embattled Honolulu police force

HONOLULU (AP) - The Honolulu Police Commission is aiming for the department's new chief to be sworn-in this summer.

Commission Chairman Max Sword said Wednesday the vacancy notice is ready but it's not clear when the city will post it.

The police department needs a new leader now that embattled Chief Louis Kealoha is retiring amid a federal corruption investigation. He's spending his last month with the department on paid leave after receiving notice he's a target of the investigation.

He received a $250,000 severance for agreeing to retire. He'll have to pay it back if he's convicted of a felony. He's also retiring with his pension and benefits.

Sword says the commission would like a chief who can communicate with the community.

Kealoha earned about $190,000 annually.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.