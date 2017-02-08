Man sentenced to 5 years probation for child abuse, pornography

A Honolulu state circuit judge sentenced a man for seven counts of promoting child abuse in the second and third degree.

David Sisombath will serve five years probation with 90 days in prison as a part of the probation sentence.

Sisombath was convicted of possessing and owning 384 images and videos of child sexual abuse. Some 44 of the files showed children that are believed to be under the age of 12. He shared the files over a peer to peer file sharing network.

Sisombath must now register as a sex offender and complete the Hawaii Sex Offender Treatment Program.

“Child pornography is child abuse," Attorney General Doug Chin said. "These horrible images can only be created by abusing a child. Every time someone views or shares these images, the victim of that abuse is being abused again,”

