Inventory of single-family homes for sale on Oahu continues to shrink

If no new properties were added to the Oahu market, the current supply of houses would sell out in less than three months.

That's according to a new analysis from Location Hawaii, which says Oahu's "months of remaining inventory" measure is at its lowest point in over a decade.

Meanwhile, strong competition for the homes that actually are on the market continues to keep prices high.

In January, the median sale price for a single-family home on Oahu was $730,000.

While that's down from $742,500 a year ago, many communities saw prices go up.

The median price for a single-family home in Kaneohe, for example, rose 23 percent over the last year to hit $931,000 in January. The median sales price for a single-family home in East Oahu was $1.2 million in January, up 41 percent from the same month last year.

The median sales price for a condo was $398,000 in January. That's up 6 percent from a year ago.

Locations Hawaii also said that to actually buy, it's now more likely that you'll have to "bid up," or offer a sale price above what the seller is asking. In January, about 40 percent of properties sold above their asking price in Ewa; That's up from about 25 percent a year ago.

Some other highlights of the group's report on Oahu's housing market in January:

Overall inventory remains low. And it's been that way since 2012.

There were just 843 active listings for single-family homes on Oahu last month (down 8 percent from a year ago). Some 257 homes sold.

Meanwhile, there were 1,230 active listings for condos on Oahu, and 393 completed sales.

The median number of days a home or condo remains on the market remains low -- just 22 days for homes, and 26 for condos in January.

