Suspect charged after Waikiki stabbing

Honolulu prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man with second degree attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing in Waikiki that left a man in serious condition.

Cedar Chavarria remains in police custody on $100,000 bail. He was supposed to appear in court on Thursday, but was unable to attend because of an injury.

His initial court appearance was rescheduled for Friday.

Police say the alleged stabbing happened around 6:35 p.m. in an alley between Seaside Avenue and Dukes Lane. Chavarria was taken into custody on Ala Wai Boulevard around forty minutes later.

Police are still investigating the incident.

