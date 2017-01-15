'Ku'i at the Capitol' to happen on legislative opening day

Students get a hands on lesson to the poi pounding process. (Image: Kai Markell)

Students perform traditional hula and present hookupu, or offerings, at the 2016 Ku'i at the Capitol event. (Image: Kai Markell)

Hundreds of students and families are expected to attend a poi pounding event on the grounds of the state capitol on the opening day of the legislature.

'Ku'i at the Capitol' is a community event that provides participants the chance to experience the cultural practice of poi pounding.

Hundreds of pounds of kalo will be provided by event organizers. The event will take place at the capitol rotunda. Participants are asked to bring their own Papa Ku'i, or pounding boards, and Pohaku Ku'i'ai, pounding stones.

The event will also consist of traditional hula performances and guest speakers.

This event happens annually on the opening day of the legislature and has grown in popularity.

The first 'Ku'i at the Capitol' event was held after after lawmakers passed SB101 in 2011, which allowed hand-pounded poi to be exempt from certain strict food processing guidelines.

The event is set to take place Jan. 18, 2017 from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.