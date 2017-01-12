City Council intervenes following outcry over police chief payout

Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha isn't just retiring under pressure . He's getting a hefty payout to walk away.

Embattled HPD chief to get big payoff to retire, in addition to pension

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the police commission should brief City Council members before approving a planned payout for Police Chief Louis Kealoha, who is retiring under pressure.

Honolulu Council Chairman Ron Menor is stepping in over the police commission's secret deal to pay off outgoing Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

Menor sent a letter Thursday afternoon to Police Commission Chairman Max Sword, saying council members wanted input on the the agreement that would pay Kealoha an additional $260,000 on top of his annual pension, which is at least $150,000 a year.

Critics say the chief, who is a suspect in a federal public corruption investigation, should not be getting any additional money to walk away under fire.

Hawaii News Now reported exclusively on the deal -- that was done behind closed doors -- Monday and Menor said this letter was the result of the public outcry.

"The reason why we are making this request is because significant concerns have been raised by my colleagues as well as our constituents about the details of such an agreement in terms of its budgetary and fiscal implications," Menor said.

He added, "We're asking the commission to hold off on their vote until they have a chance to brief the council."

Menor says the request is for the entire commission to provide details, not just Chairman Max Sword.

"There are significant concerns among our constituents, among members of the public, about the details of a possible agreement in terms of how much it's gonna cost the taxpayers," he said.

If commissioners went ahead and voted on the plan on January 18, it would have been a done deal.

"If the agreement is gonna be funded under the HPD budget, we want to make sure that monies are not diverted from essential law enforcement programs and activities," said Menor.

