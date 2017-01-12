Teen victim to HPD officer who sexually assaulted her: 'I am not the same person'

A Honolulu police officer wanted for sex assault was arrested Wednesday afternoon, following an hours-long manhunt.

A Honolulu police officer wanted for sex assault was arrested Wednesday afternoon, following an hours-long manhunt.

A Honolulu police officer who sparked a massive manhunt last week has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

A Honolulu police officer who sparked a massive manhunt last week has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

A former Honolulu police officer convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old was sentenced to 10 years behind bars on Thursday, after tearfully addressing the court.

Jessie Laconsay was a 10-year veteran of the force when he was arrested for sex assault following an island-wide manhunt.

He pleaded no contest to the charges under a plea agreement.

"I have no disdain for either of the families or my own," Laconsay told the court. "I wish them the best and I pray that God blesses them for the rest of their lives."

Court records show the assaults spanned a number of years, and started when the girl was believed to be just 11 years old.

In court, deputy city Prosecutor Kyle Dowd read a statement from the victim:

"I used to be happy and outgoing always showing a smile on my face. I'm starting to feel in insecure about myself and the need to hide my body because after the assault I am not the same person anymore, feeling violated by someone I thought I could trust."

Laconsay was arrested in June 2016, after he was seen sexually assaulting the girl.

When confronted, he fled in his police-subsidized vehicle and was later nabbed with what was believed to be self-inflicted injuries to his wrists.

In court, victim's mother told the court through tears, "I feel that I have let my daughter down because I couldn't protect her. I feel this is entirely my fault."

In a statement, HPD said Laconsay was fired in December.

"The Honolulu Police Department strives to hold its personnel to the highest professional standards," HPD said. "The actions and behavior displayed by Jessie Laconsay do not align with the HPD's standards of conduct."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.