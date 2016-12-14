State to study impacts of agricultural pesticide use

Federal courts ruled counties cannot regulate agricultural pesticides, a hot-topic for GMO supporters and opponents.

The state will begin a two-year study on Oahu and Kauai to monitor the effects of pesticide use. The USGS will monitor the water quality and determine if pesticides are moving off site at unacceptable levels.

The study will cost $500,000.

The state is also working to build rapid response team in case of pesticide emergency.

Pesticide Poisoning Prevention Services for Households will be reestablished to help educate families about potential exposures and risks.

The work is projected to be done over next year.

