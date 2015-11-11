Quick Hits: Rainbow Warriors return to Hawaii for final three games

With no more road trips left on the schedule, the University of Hawaii football team can finally settle in and get ready for the final three games of the season at Aloha Stadium. Following their only media availability this week prior to the Fresno State game Saturday, this is what we learned:

Wayne Moses is no longer the running backs coach. UH interim head coach Chris Naeole reassigned Moses to a football administrative position within the football office. Offensive Coordinator Don Bailey will take over the running backs.

"Moving forward, I need help elsewhere, so I just reassigned him to football duties and he's working right now," Naeole said. "He's under contract and he's working."

Ikaika Woolsey will start at QB Saturday. After going 16/33 for 187 yards and an interception in the loss to UNLV, Woolsey will get the nod against Fresno State.

"He's still the guy. He didn't do anything to disrupt him from not being the guy," Naeole said. "Obviously guys have to make plays and help him out. We left a lot of plays on the field, but as of right now he's our guy."

"I can't get content with myself," Woolsey said. "Obviously I made mistakes last week, but I just have to look at that and move forward and get better everyday I come out here."

WR Quinton Pedroza will miss the remainder of the season. Senior wideout Quinton Pedroza is done for the year, and his UH career, thanks to a knee ligament injury that will require season-ending surgery. Pedroza played in six games this season, racking up 23 catches for 294 yards and a touchdown.

