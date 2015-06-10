Avoiding firing, Kondo retains top state Ethics Commission post - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Avoiding firing, Kondo retains top state Ethics Commission post

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the State Ethics Commission is keeping his job even though some of his bosses wanted to fire him.

Some politicians, including State House Speaker Joe Souki, have accused Les Kondo of being overly aggressive in enforcing the state's ethics laws.

On Wednesday, the all-volunteer Ethics Commission wrapped up its evaluation of Kondo's job performance after spending more than seven hours over two days behind closed doors.

Kondo has already said the commission downgraded his evaluation from outstanding three years ago to average this spring.

His supporters have said he should not be punished for doing his job and going after lawmakers for accepting free meals and gifts.

After Wednesday's executive session, Ethics Commission Chairman Ed Broglio would not disclose details about Kondo's evaluation.

"Personnel issues are not, I can't discuss anything regarding an individual's performance. We concluded the evaluation process and Mr. Kondo is the executive director and will continue to be so," Broglio told reporters.

Sources said one or two commissioners wanted to fire Kondo but lacked the three votes needed to do that.

Kondo declined comment.

