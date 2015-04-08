State Senator says prisons should review work furlough policies

A state senator says the prison system should review its policies for work furloughs, after two inmates on furlough were arrested after a home invasion and robbery case in Makiki.

Inmates Kalani Tavares. 34, and Robert S. Gibson, 31, were caught yesterday not long after a 9-1-1 call from a home on Matlock Avenue. Police arrested the men on suspicion of Kidnapping, Robbery and Impersonating law enforcement officers. The victims were three women and a man, all in their 50s. No one was injured and it is not clear if any weapons were used.

The Depart of Public Safety said Tavares and Gibson were due to return to Oahu Community Correctional Centers work furlough module by 5 p.m. Both men were already repeat felons. Tavares had served eight years of a 20 year sentence for burglary, kidnapping, robbery and car theft; Gibson was near the end of a five-year sentence for theft and burglary.

State Senate Public Safety Chairman Willie Espero said he expects prison officials to review how they choose inmates for work furloughs and that it's unfortunate that the arrest could make it harder for deserving inmates to take advantage of the important program.

Both men remain in police custody pending charges. A woman with them when they were arrested was being held on a contempt warrant.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.