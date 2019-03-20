The ‘best and worst airlines’ in the United States, ranked

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Air travel is a bear, but as a new survey shows, some airlines are better than others.
Weighing factors like airfares, baggage fees, and the possibilities of cancellations or delays, The Points Guy, a website for travelers, put together its latest “best and worst airlines’ report.”
At the top of the list: Delta Airlines, thanks to its high rate of on-time flights, the largest network of airport lounges and cities served.
The airline also reportedly only bumped 32 passengers out of more than 136 million Delta passengers.
Alaska ranked second in the report thanks to a good on-time rating and and frequent flyer program.
Southwest took third place, while United and Hawaiian airlines rounded out the top five.
The Points Guy said Hawaiian had the fewest delayed flights and cancellations. But the analysis gave Hawaiian negative marks for a small route network, high fees and poor lounges.
The worst airline, according to the analysis, was Frontier. Allegiant and Spirit were also rated poorly.
