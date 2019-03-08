Universities help students left scrambling after Argosy’s imminent closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii universities are working to streamline transfer procedures for students at Argosy University, which is expected to cease operations Friday.
The University of Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade University of Honolulu have all put together informational landing pages aimed at helping Argosy students make the switch.
Find those informational pages here:
- For the University of Hawaii, click here.
- For Hawaii Pacific University, click here.
- For Chaminade University of Honolulu, click here.
Earlier this year, the state urged Argosy University students in Hawaii to prepare for the school’s possible closure after the university’s parent company filed for receivership in federal court.
And then earlier this week, state officials said the closure could happen Friday.
Argosy University, a for-profit college, has campuses nationwide, including one in Downtown Honolulu and classes on several Neighbor Islands. In all, it has about 800 Hawaii students.
