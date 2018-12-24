A white Christmas in Hawaii? It could happen this year on Big Island summits!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Looks like it could be a white Christmas in Hawaii after all! Well, at least on Big Island summits.
The National Weather Service said on Monday an upper-level low southeast of the Big Island will slowly drift northward, bringing more clouds and showers to most of the state.
That also means that snow will likely fall on the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa by Christmas Day on Tuesday, forecasters say.
If it does indeed snow, be sure to check on road conditions before deciding to travel up the summits. The icy conditions could pose hazards for drivers heading up the summits.
